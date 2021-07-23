Cancel
How Simone Biles went from foster care to Olympic great

Cover picture for the articleSPRING, Texas — Even now, 20 years later, some of the memories remain as vivid for Simone Biles as if they happened yesterday. Playing in the backyard and doing schoolwork. Talking and passing things through the vents to her older sister and brother, who slept in different rooms. Sneaking out of her room at night and into her brother’s because she feared that if she didn’t, she’d wake up in the morning to find him gone, moved to another foster home.

Simone Biles
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsNewsweek

'I'm an Olympic Gymnast. Women Face "Twisties", Periods and Leotard Fears'

I've never been as nervous in my life as the day in 2019 I competed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Somehow I managed to keep my cool and when it was officially announced that I would be representing Jamaica in gymnastics, it was the best feeling. I was able to finally see my name on that list of qualifiers after years of hard work.
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Mental HealthYardbarker

Suni Lee’s father had emotional message for Simone Biles after daughter's gold

Suni Lee took home her first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, and her father was quick to give credit to Simone Biles. Lee, who is 18, won the women’s gymnastics all-around final. Biles was heavily favored to win the event for a second straight Olympics, but she withdrew due to mental health issues. After Lee posted a score of 57.433 to win the gold, her father John Lee told “TODAY” that there are “no words to express” how much the medal means to his family. He then had a message for Biles.
EntertainmentPosted by
The US Sun

Simone Biles shares scary vid of her landing on her back during training as she struggles with ‘twisties’

SIMONE Biles revealed on Friday that her "mind and body are simply not in sync" as her struggles during to 2020 Tokyo Olympics continue. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar made the admission in a post to Instagram on Friday morning, in which she also shared a series of since-deleted videos of herself struggling with her dismounts on the uneven bars.
Columbus, OHNew York Post

How to watch Simone Biles and USA gymnastics go for Olympic gold

Simone Biles rose to stardom and became a household name with her performance at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where she won four gold medals and one bronze medal. The gymnast, now 24, took home gold by scoring a 15.9 in the vault final, a 15.96 in the floor exercise event, and a total score of 62.19 in the all-around event. She earned bronze in the balance beam event with a score of 14.73, and that was with a half-point reduction for touching the beam.
SportsPosted by
NESN

Tokyo Olympics: Highlights From Simone Biles, Team USA Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics put on a show Sunday. Finishing second in qualifying with a total score of 170.562, more than a full point behind the first-place Russians (171.629), the U.S. qualified as a team for Tuesday’s final. The Americans will be represented by Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee in the all-around final after they took first and third, respectively.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Pens Heartfelt Message to the US Gymnast

It might not be a huge surprise that Simone Biles’ boyfriend supports her decision to bow out of the competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, that doesn’t make his gesture to commend her for her strength any less sweet and compassionate. Since they began dating, both the Olympics gymnast and the NFL player have filled their Instagram pages with each other. From adorable photos of the two sharing a smooch to snaps in matching pajamas, the two are–sometimes, literally–head over heels for each other.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
UFCMMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier reacts to Simone Biles pulling out of the Olympics: ‘We’re in no position to say she’s right or wrong’

There have been a lot of opinions on Simone Biles and her decision to pull out of numerous events at the Olympic games. While many have applauded the 24-year old four-time gold medalist for putting her mental health ahead of career accomplishments, she has also received criticism from commentators as well as numerous athletes from various sports, including MMA.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Simone Biles withdraws: This is how the world is reacting to star’s exit from team final competition at the Olympics

HOUSTON – Houston’s Simone Biles withdrew from the team final competition in the Olympics due to a medical issue and that news immediately made headlines around the world. KPRC 2′s team of journalists on the ground in Japan is covering the story. On Facebook, anchor Christine Noël wrote: “Devastating news out of Tokyo tonight. Spring’s own @simonebiles is out of the women’s gymnastics team finals. Details sure to come… — Hoping she is ok, and thinking of Team USA Gymnastics....”

