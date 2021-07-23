How Simone Biles went from foster care to Olympic great

SPRING, Texas — Even now, 20 years later, some of the memories remain as vivid for Simone Biles as if they happened yesterday. Playing in the backyard and doing schoolwork. Talking and passing things through the vents to her older sister and brother, who slept in different rooms. Sneaking out of her room at night and into her brother’s because she feared that if she didn’t, she’d wake up in the morning to find him gone, moved to another foster home.