It is the night before I leave and I have been knee deep in paperwork, hoping to make the entry into Japan a little smoother. I have had numerous reports from friends who are already in Tokyo and they are saying that the process to get Covid checked and cleared of all entry hurdles can take up to 8 hours. After flying for 10 hours, this just sounds horrible. We were also told that there will be no food at the airport, very few places to charge our devices, and limited WiFi.