Edley’s Bar-b-que Announces New Glen Carbon Location

GLEN CARBON – Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced today that it will open the doors of its newest location in Glen Carbon, IL on Monday, July 26, 2021. This new joint marks the first Illinois location for the famed Nashville BBQ restaurant, which currently operates three locations in Nashville and one in Chattanooga, and also marks the first franchise location for the brand. Edley’s Bar-B-Que Glen Carbon will open along Route 157, across from Edison’s Entertainment Complex at 2392 S. State Rt. 157.