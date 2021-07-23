Cancel
Smith County, TX

Officials investigate shooting; one suspect at large

 9 days ago

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect as it investigates a Friday predawn shooting incident on CR 447 near Van. One victim, 29-year-old Jesse Lee Hasten of Mineola, is listed in stable condition. But Matthew Aric Jones is still sought after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg — then fleeing UT Health Quitman on foot after deputies arrived. Authorities suspect the men were involved in a dispute that resulted in a gun battle. Both were due to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information on Jones’s whereabouts is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

