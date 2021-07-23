Cancel
Abbeville, LA

Philip “Pete” Mouledous Jr.

By Editorial
gueydantoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Philip Mouledous Jr., 91, who died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Steven C. LeBlanc officiating the services. Those serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Matt, Mark, Nick, Aaron, Christopher and Cameron. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Andrew, Michael and Ben.

