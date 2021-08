Where to start…….other than we are going to miss CLAUDIA so very much!! Today is her last day at THE BOX (until she comes to visit) because she is moving to Pendleton this afternoon for a job in speech therapy that she spent years in school working hard to get!! She has been a BIG part of this “SWB” family for the last 6 years and has been a regular in the 5:15 am class. She also created some amazing friendships with the ladies that all meet everyday at 4:30 am to run before the 5:15 am class. CLAUDIA……we hope to see you every time you come to visit your family and you are always and forever a “SWB” family member so the door is always OPEN for you!! Hope most of you 5:15 am regulars can make it into class today to WOD one last time with Claudia before she leaves.