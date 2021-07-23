Humanizing Healthcare: A Model For Consumer-Based Care

Picture a healthcare system where the human approach takes precedence. One where physicians constantly act in the best interest of the consumer and empower their clients to take charge of their own health needs. Where merging electronic health records update coexisting providers daily and one where we combine the beauty of healthcare and social services to create an ongoing network of support. Dr. Summer Knight, paramedic-turned-physician executive and Deloitte Managing Director, explains this improved and compassionate model in her new book Humanizing Healthcare. Here, she insists there is a clear guide to how we can improve the healthcare system to positively impact all parties involved.