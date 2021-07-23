Bentley driver leads police on 130mph pursuit while high on cocaine

Garden City – On Wednesday, members of the Garden City/Finney County Drug Task Force observed, 32 year-old, Anaben Esquivel driving in the area of the 700 block of E. Pine, in Garden City. They knew Ms. Esquivel had a Federal Warrant and a local warrant for probation violation. They began following her and later observed her picking up two subjects – 32 year-old Cheyenne Ortiz and a male subject – in the area of Chestnut Street and Anderson Street. Officers recognized Ortiz and confirmed she had a warrant through Garden City Municipal court. After Ms. Esquivel dropped Ms. Ortiz off at the Animal Hospital, on E Fulton, task force officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Ms. Esquivel. Ms. Esquivel refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated through the East side of Garden City. Ms. Esquivel was able to elude officers temporarily until she was located by a KHP Trooper, shortly after, in the area of E. Schulman Ave. The KHP Trooper initiated a traffic stop and Ms. Esquivel refused to pull over. A second pursuit ensued in the eastern part of Garden City with KHP Troopers, Garden City Police Officers and Finney County Sheriff’s Deputies. The pursuit proceeded onto W. Highway 50 with reported speeds up to 110 miles an hour. Holcomb Police Officers deployed stop sticks but Ms. Esquivel was able to evade them. KHP then conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention on the vehicle, a White GMC Yukon Denali, in the 7200 block of W. Highway 50 causing Ms. Esquivel to spin out and come to a complete stop. Ms. Esquivel was uninjured, taken into custody and then transported to the Finney County Jail.