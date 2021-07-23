Cancel
Bentley driver leads police on 130mph pursuit while high on cocaine

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bentley driver led police on a 130mph pursuit through the streets of County Durham after consuming a “vast quantity of cocaine”. Officers chased the 550-horsepower car through Crook and Low Willington, dangerously swerving in and out of traffic. The pursuit ended after Richard Bowser smashed his Bentley into a...

