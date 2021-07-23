Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Low Isle of Man local elections voter turnout 'disappointing'

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoter turnout at Thursday's Isle of Man's local authority elections was "disappointing", the infrastructure minister has said. The percentage of eligible voters who cast a vote ranged from 16% in Douglas' North Ward to 41% in Jurby. Tim Baker said the lack of "local engagement in local politics" was a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Voter Turnout#Local Authority#Low Isle Of Man#Isle Of Man#Douglas North Ward#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

ELECTION 2021: Tiny turnout so far in primary voting

Only two days left to vote in the primary election, but very few ballots are in. As of this afternoon, only 13.4 percent of Seattle ballots had been returned to King County Elections; that’s just a hair below the countywide percentage, 13.5 percent. Just six decisions to make on your ballot – two city races without incumbents (mayor and City Council Position 9), two city races with incumbents (city attorney and Council Position 8), one county race (Executive), and one county ballot measure (“Best Starts for Kids” renewal/expansion). Still not sure about the mayor’s race, in which a field of 15 will be narrowed to two? Watch the one and only in-person West Seattle forum (presented by us and the Junction Association three weeks ago) here with 9 of the candidates, and/or check out the Seattle Channel’s Video Voters Guide (for mayor and the other city races) here. If you’re going to mail your ballot (no stamp needed), do that by tomorrow so you can be sure it’ll be postmarked in time; if you’re going to use a dropbox (three in West Seattle!), get it in by 8 pm Tuesday. First round of results is expected by 8:15 that night.
Presidential ElectionMeadville Tribune

LETTER: Voters, not GOP legislators, should decide our elections

A letter in another publication claimed “over 50% of Pennsylvanian voters have lost confidence in the (election) process.”. The last verifiable statistic I can find is that 51 percent of Pennsylvania voters were satisfied but that 49 percent were possibly dissatisfied. Multiple court cases and audits verified the accuracy of...
ElectionsMiami Herald

NYC elections board slammed by voters, advocates, poll workers at hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York City Board of Elections was raked over the coals Wednesday as lawmakers heard from frustrated poll workers, voters and advocates at an hourslong hearing focused on election reforms. Attendees at the hearing, held at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, described woefully understaffed polling sites...
Electionsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fairhaven voters recall selectman Dan Freitas, elect Stasia Powers

Jul. 28—FAIRHAVEN — Voters chose to recall selectman Dan Freitas Monday during the special recall election, picking Stasia Powers to fill his position on the Select Board for the remainder of the elected year. Powers will join Robert Espindola and Keith Silvia on the Select Board, and will have to...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Low turnout reported in 2021 Victoria municipal elections

Only about 18% of registered District 3 voters cast a ballot during both the May and July Victoria City Council elections this year. “These are off-year elections, so Texans aren’t used to necessarily voting at this time of year,” said Craig Goodman, associate professor of political science at the University of Houston-Victoria. “There tends to also be a kind of informational gap ... without all the excitement that comes from a presidential race or governor’s race, so it’s harder to get voters mobilized.”
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Jayne: Get involved with local elections

Confession time: Yes, we have used this quote before. But until somebody says it better, we’ll keep turning to something Kim Wyman told The Columbian’s Editorial Board a few years ago:. “The thing that’s frustrating is that voters turn out in droves for the presidential election, for a whole host...
Nederland, TXPort Arthur News

Nederland voters elect new councilman

NEDERLAND — There is a new councilman in the City of Nederland. When Election Day voting ended Saturday night, Randy Sonnier came out on top with 364 votes compared to 296 for Kevin Smith, according to numbers released by the City of Nederland. Early voting ended Tuesday, and Election Day...
Laurel, MDcityoflaurel.org

City of Laurel Candidate Registration & Voter Information for Nov 2nd Elections

The City of Laurel General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The election is for five (5) City Council seats: two (2) from Ward 1, two (2) from Ward 2, and one (1) At-Large. The City Council serves a two (2) year term. The Board of Election Supervisors will hold a traditional election with a heavy focus on absentee ballots. Early Voting and Election Day voting will be done in accordance with CDC guidelines regarding Covid-19.
Electionstribuneledgernews.com

No changes for local elections board

Jul. 21—LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections met this week and, according to Elections Director Dell Parker, board members are set and there have been no changes made. "Each member serves a two-year term," said Parker. "We have a four-member board for now and a fifth member will...
Electionslakechelanmirror.com

School Board elections sign of voter discontent

Throughout our North Central Washington Region school board elections are nearly all contested races. This is not unique, but it is unique for our region. Across the country there appears to be growing dissatisfaction with our educational system. In Louden County Virginia over 300 people showed up to a school...
Anderson County, SCthejournalonline.com

Booth to head Anderson County Voter Registration and Elections

The Anderson County Board of Voter Registration and Elections recently appointed Laura Booth as the new Executive Director, effective July 26. Booth has been with the election office since 2007, previously serving as the Voter Services Supervisor. She assumes the duties of former Director Katy Smith, who recently retired. “Laura...
Surrey, NDMinot Daily News

Surrey voters elect two to council

SURREY – Unofficial election results released by the Ward County Auditor’s Office showed Tiffany Wheeler and Aiden Amos Clark were elected to the Surrey City Council today. Wheeler received 51 votes while Karla Rae Walsh received 31 votes in Ward 1. Clark received 41 votes to defeat Ricky Alexander, with...
Beaufort County, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

Local elections board members reappointed

Tom Payne has been reappointed chair of the Beaufort County Board of Elections, according to a release from the office of Gov. Roy Cooper. That means the entire 2019-21 Board of Elections will stay intact for another two years. In late June, the State Board of Elections announced the reappointments of Ranee Singleton, John Tate, Watsi Sutton and Jason Williams to the county Board of Elections. Singleton and Tate are Republicans; Sutton and Williams are Democrats.
personcountylife.com

Removing partisanship from local elections

It’s election time, once again. Citizens who reside inside the City of Roxboro will go to the polls in October to select the mayor and all five seats of the City Council.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California Democrats warn of low turnout in recall election

California Democrats in Congress are keeping a close eye on polls that show Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) narrowly fending off a recall campaign amid concerns that Republican voters are disproportionately likely to be interested in casting ballots that would kick him out of office. In interviews this week, Democrats cast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy