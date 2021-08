Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi sit in the front row of the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team photo, 2004 edition, wearing bright red jerseys. Bird, then age 23, and Taurasi, 22, were the two youngest players on the team. Dawn Staley, then 34, was one of the oldest. It was Staley's last of three Olympic appearances, and she was the U.S. flag-bearer for the Athens Games. Bird and Taurasi were the kids, former UConn teammates trying to soak up every bit of wisdom around them.