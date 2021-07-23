Cancel
Cleveland Indians announce 'Guardians' as new team name

By Matt Johnson
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Indians will be changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians beginning in the 2022 MLB season, following a team announcement on Friday. Cleveland revealed in July 2020 that it was now open to discussing changing its name from the Indians. The consideration came after the organization phased out the Chief Wahoo logo in 2018. In December, the organization announced it would drop its current name after the 2021 season.

