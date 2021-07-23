NHL Draft Weekend Details…

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWelcome, Internet friends, to the 2021 NHL Entry Draft weekend! Since the league’s annual fishing derby kicks off tonight, I figured I would put something together with all of the info you need for how to watch, when things start, etc. For the second straight year, the NHL Draft will...

