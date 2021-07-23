“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

HI-LO. One of the biggest names in house music. Sorry, my bad. One of the biggest aliases in house music. Oliver Heldens‘ alter ego continues to rise up as a fan favorite. Release after release, HI-LO has given us a whole different vision into what house music really means to Heldens. A completely new sound, more focused towards the grandiosity of house music. Ever since teaming up with Reinier Zonneveld, Helden’s project has acquired a whole new sound. Personally, I’m all for it. This new side of HI-LO is beautiful. Filled with magic and an energy I didn’t quite feel on Helden’s latest tracks under his very own name. I can’t say they were bad releases. HI-LO, however, has been nothing but perfect. HI-LO’s latest collab with Reinier Zonneveld is titled ‘Balearic Mornings‘.