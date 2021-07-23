“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Restless World Music returns with the first of 5 songs to be released over the rest of 2021 and into 2022. “I No Go Play” was released on all streaming platforms July 24. The new song perfectly represents Restless World Music’s brand of writing songs that combine different cultural influences and musical genres by combining Afrobeats, Reggaeton and R&B. Here’s the recipe for “I No Go Play”: start with an Afrobeats musical base. Add a chorus inspired by Nigerian slang. Sprinkle some pop and RnB in the bridge and a dash of reggaeton in the verse melody. Top off with a brilliant West African vocalist, and you have Restless World Music’s latest single. Listeners who like artists like Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Wizkid will like the romantic, energetic, and confident vibe of “I No Go Play.”
