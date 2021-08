If you aren't a fan of social media you should be. It's amazing the things that people buy and sell online, especially sell, especially when they're angry. An El Paso woman offered her boyfriend's truck for sale. It sounds like a good deal. It's a 2000 Ford F-150 with 150,000 miles on it. Yes, it's old and has a lot of miles but it's only $200 and you could use it for hauling stuff like when you go to the home improvement store and need a vehicle you don't mind beating up a bit. It could come in handy for those times when your friend asks for help hauling junk to the dump or when they need to move out of their house or apartment.