Earn your required safe boater certificate

WATKINS GLEN – The Finger Lakes Chapter of America’s Boating Club will offer a boating safety course in August that includes on-the-water instruction on Seneca Lake. The boating safety course, now required by New York State to operate a power boat, will be offered on Thursdays, Aug. 5 and 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the Watkins Glen Yacht Club on Boat Launch Road in Watkins Glen, and on Saturday, Aug., 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the water at the Village Marina at Seneca Harbor Park, Watkins Glen.