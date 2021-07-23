VA to veterans, 'Get the COVID-19 vaccine'
FINGER LAKES – The VA continues to encourage veterans, their loved ones, and caregivers to get the COVID 19 vaccine if they have not done so already. The Delta variant, which has caused many hospitalizations and deaths across India, spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. According to the CDC, there is additional concern that some of the medical treatments we use to treat COVID-19 may be less effective against this variant.www.chronicle-express.com
Comments / 0