OPINION: Thomas O'Mara: 'Strengthening public safety must be a priority'
The state Senate Republican conference recently unveiled a comprehensive package of legislation aimed at protecting crime victims. It follows our efforts throughout the past year to push back against the rise of violent crimes and increasing criminal activity in cities and communities throughout New York resulting, in our view, from an overall pro-criminal, anti-police climate fostered under all-Democrat rule in state government – and actions still being pursued by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature’s Democrat majorities.www.chronicle-express.com
