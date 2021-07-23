20 Teen Angst Anthems to Melt Your Icy, Black Heart

To quote modern-day philosopher Fred Durst, sometimes it's just one of those days. Whether or not we care to admit it, we all went through our teen angst phase. Maybe we failed a test, had a nasty fight with our parents or got dumped at the Friday night football game. Either way, we all know the feeling that the world is weighing down on us, threatening to break our backs — and the only solace we can find is in music.