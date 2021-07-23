Cancel
Combat Sports

Jake Paul claims boxing 'helped save his life': "I felt lost"

Cover picture for the articleAs a guest on an episode of the ‘Subject to Change’ podcast, YouTuber Jake Paul revealed that when he felt “lost,” it was boxing that helped save his life. While 24-year-old Jake Paul was once known as being a constant source of controversy, in the past few years he’s become better known as an influencer-turned-boxer along with brother Logan, and has fought people like Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and has a bout coming up with UFC star Tyron Woodley.

