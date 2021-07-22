Space Punks Gameplay Action – Early Access (HD)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD released on July 16, 2021 for Nintendo Switch to near-universal critical acclaim. Skyward Sword HD, a remake of the Wii-era Zelda entry, has a bunch of new quality of life improvements over the original, including HD graphics, the ability to play the entire game with a Pro Controller (foregoing the motion controls), and the ability to skip cutscenes. These improvements make the game much more accessible to a modern audience, including a new generation of fans that might not have an old Wii laying around. Though Skyward Sword is sometimes maligned, due to its original motion controls, the entire gaming community seems to be waking up from a long slumber, blinking in the sunlight and saying things like "Oh yeah...this game was really great after all."