Coronavirus is surging in Florida. Is the state doing enough to fight vaccine hesitancy?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In January, when the coronavirus vaccines were new, Gov. Ron DeSantis was all over the state touting their availability and efficacy. In the first month of 2021 alone, DeSantis made at least 27 vaccine-related public appearances. He visited vaccination sites, held news conferences and released videos touting the state’s progress in vaccinating seniors. In those early days, Florida ranked consistently as one of the 10 best states at vaccinating its residents.