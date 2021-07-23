Summer Bash aims to raise funds, spirits in Glide

With the Jack Fire continuing to burn out around Glide, people are a bit tense, especially with the memories of last fall’s Archie Creek Fire still fresh in their minds. The folks at the nonprofit organization Glide Revitalization hope to bring some fun to the area, as well as raise money to help people still struggling from the last fire, with a series of events planned for Saturday, highlighted by a night of food, games, live music and a movie.