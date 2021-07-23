Help summer blood shortages – give blood during LifeSouth’s Back to School Blood Drive
LifesSouth is in emergency need for blood donors, as the national blood shortage continues, and asks donors to help by donating blood during their Back to School Blood Drive. Blood donors who give blood at any LifeSouth donor center or bloodmobile Saturday, July 24 through Sunday, August 8 will help summer blood shortages, save lives, and receive a $20 e-gift card as a thank you for donating.themadisonrecord.com
