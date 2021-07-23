Cancel
San Jose, CA

Carmel Partners Bids $54.2MM to Buy San Jose Multifamily Asset Part of Bankrupt Developer’s Portfolio

The first property part of Silicon Sage’s Portfolio has found a buyer after efforts to auction off the bankrupt developer’s assets began several months ago. According to industry reporting, a new apartment complex located at 138 Balbach St. in San Jose has received a bid from Carmel Partners. Carmel Partners intends to purchase the property for $54.2 million, or about $536,622 per unit.

