Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tokyo, JP

Tokyo Olympic flame is the first powered by hydrogen

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjkZe_0b5wox2300

TOKYO — (AP) — Inspired by the sun, the Tokyo Olympic cauldron is designed to be better for the planet.

The flame at Tokyo’s National Stadium and another cauldron burning along the waterfront near Tokyo Bay throughout the games will be sustained in part by hydrogen, the first time the fuel source will be used to power an Olympic fire.

Previous flames have usually run on propane, although magnesium, gunpowder, resin and olive oil have also been used since the first modern cauldron was lit for the Amsterdam Games in 1928. The torch relay was introduced eight years later for Berlin.

Unlike propane, hydrogen does not produce carbon dioxide when combusted. The Tokyo cauldron is fueled by hydrogen produced by a factory in the Fukushima prefecture that runs on renewable energy. Propane and hydrogen were both used during the torch relay.

Organizers for the London Games in 2012 touted plans for a low-carbon torch but couldn’t get the design right in time. They instead used a mix of propane and butane. Brazilian officials commissioned a smaller cauldron for Rio in 2016 to reduce the amount of fuel needed.

The Tokyo cauldron was designed by Canadian architect Oki Sato. His sun-inspired orb unfolds like petals from a flower, which organizers say “embody vitality and hope.”

Tennis player Naomi Osaka lit the torch at 11:48 p.m., with performers from throughout the night's ceremony holding sunflowers — famous for blooming toward the sun.

The first torch for these games was lit in Olympia, Greece, 16 months ago, but the relay was suspended for much of 2020 due to the pandemic. Officials put the torch on display at prefectures affected by the earthquake and tsunami that ravaged the region in 2011 until the relay was officially restarted in Fukushima on March 25, 2021.

Some stages of the relay were pulled off roads this month due to fears about spreading the coronavirus before the flame made its way to the National Stadium in Tokyo’s Shinjuku City.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Tokyo Bay#Hydrogen Fuel#Tokyo Olympic#Ap#Brazilian#Rio#Canadian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Greece
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
TennisPosted by
The Hill

Naomi Osaka lights Olympic flame to start Tokyo Games

Japan's Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic flame on Friday to officially start the Tokyo Games, becoming the first tennis player in the modern Games's history to do so. The four-time Grand Slam champion will be competing in her first match on Sunday against China. The Summer Olympics, which were postponed...
Public Healthgoodhousekeeping.com

The Fascinating Story of How Tokyo Officials Saved the Olympic Flame in 2020

One aspect of the 2020 Tokyo Games that has been completely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the Olympic flame and torch relay, a crucial precursor to the Olympic opening ceremony. Sadly, there have been so many delays to this hallmark Olympic event since the pandemic began, and diehard fans may be disheartened to know that much of its tradition has been lost in the process.
Tokyo, JPDezeen

Watch Nendo's Tokyo 2020 cauldron open to reveal Olympic flame

This video shows the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cauldron designed by Japanese studio Nendo opening up to reveal the hydrogen-powered Olympic flame. Designed by Nendo founder Oki Sato to evoke a sun, the spherical cauldron was the centrepiece of the games' opening ceremony, which took place last Friday in the Kengo Kuma-designed Tokyo National Stadium.
SportsABC News

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

TOKYO -- Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games begin at last on Friday night, a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease — and an event steeped in the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic whose presence haunts every Olympic corner.
Tokyo Olympicsthehighlandsun.com

Beneath the Olympic flame, some of Tokyo’s most vulnerable stay tucked out of view

TOKYO — For the last week, the Olympic flame has been burning atop a wide pedestrian bridge on a scenic stretch of the Tokyo Bay waterfront. Deep into the muggy Tokyo summer night, a steady stream of locals stop to snap photos of the cauldron, one of the rare spots in the Games the Japanese are allowed to enjoy in person. Sweaty Olympic volunteers, ever vigilant against a spreading pandemic, try in vain to usher them along.
SportsWashington Post

Late at night, on a bridge in Tokyo Bay, the Olympic flame burns alone

TOKYO — The Olympics have closed for the night, and the vast brick promenade that stretches between many of the competition venues is empty after 2 a.m. Normally at an Olympics, such a walk would be filled by a never-ending party. Tonight, in this pandemic-wary city, the lone sound is the clumping of a pedestrian’s feet.
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
Boats & WatercraftsTravel Weekly

MSC starts study into hydrogen-powered cruise ship

MSC Cruises is to investigate the potential for developing the world’s first oceangoing hydrogen-powered cruise ship. A study to assess the feasibility of designing and building zero-emissions vessel is to be carried out in conjunction with Italian shipyard Fincantieri and energy infrastructure company Snam. Green hydrogen can be produced without...
Sports94.3 Jack FM

Olympics-Crowds of Japan’s triathlon fans defy spectator ban

TOKYO (Reuters) – Defying sweltering heat and a ban on spectators, crowds of fans thronged the streets of Tokyo on Saturday for the chance to see an Olympic triathlon up close. Spectators aren’t allowed at most venues at the Tokyo Games, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. That has...
TennisCosmopolitan

5 Best Beauty Looks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

ICYMI, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in full swing. And by swing, I mean those gravity-defying flips the gymnasts somehow manage to nail (hi, Sunisa Lee), while I sit on my couch snackin’ on a big ol’ bag of Cheetos. And while the incredible talent and skill of these athletes is obviously what’s most important and inspiring here, there’s still another thing I’m personally always on the lookout for: the coolest beauty moments of the games (which, NGL, are pretty far from the basic ponytail and tinted lip balm I personally wear to the gym—just sayin’).
SportsPosted by
WDBO

Tokyo Olympics: Sunisa Lee wins bronze in uneven bars

TOKYO — American gymnast Sunisa Lee added a bronze medal to her growing collection of hardware, which already includes silver and gold from this year’s Olympic Games. Lee won the bronze for her performance Sunday on the uneven bars. She said she was disappointed in the result but it could have been worse.
SportsPosted by
WDBO

Olympics Latest: Wang wins China's 6th weightlifting gold

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Wang Zhouyu has won China’s sixth weightlifting gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a commanding victory in the 87-kilogram category. Wang lifted 120...
Tokyo, JPPosted by
WDBO

Japan: Belarus runner involved in airport standoff is safe

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's government said a Belarus track sprinter was safe Monday after she alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy