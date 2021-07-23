Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources: Wearing A Life Jacket Saves Lives

By Racine County Eye
Posted by 
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pVUf_0b5wnHMg00

It’s peak boating season, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters that wearing a life jacket could save your life.

To date, 16 people have died in boating incidents so far this year in Wisconsin. Operator inexperience, inattention, recklessness, and speeding are the four leading causes of tragic watercraft crashes, and the leading cause of death is drowning.

The majority of people who drown in boating accidents know how to swim but become incapacitated in the water such as being injured or unconscious, exhausted, or weighed down by clothing.

“Wearing a life jacket is the easiest thing you can do to make sure that your next boating trip won’t be your last,” said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator. “Make sure you and all other passengers are wearing it with the buckles fastened before you cast off.”

The department does not track all drownings – only those fatalities linked to the use of a recreational activity item, such as a boat, kayak, or canoe. Boating incident reports to date for 2021 and previous years are available online here.

Statistics show boaters who wear life jackets and take boater safety courses are most likely to stay safe on Wisconsin waters. Always follow the basic safety tips below and enjoy Wisconsin’s great lakes and rivers with family and friends.

Water Safety Tips

  • Sign up now to take an online boater education course.
  • Always wear a properly fitted life jacket that has a snug fit and is fastened when you’re on or near the water.
  • Enjoy the waters sober and know your limits. Alcohol blurs a person’s judgment, reaction time and abilities.
  • River shorelines and sandbars pose unseen dangers. Higher, fast-moving water can tax an individual’s boating, paddling and swimming skills.

Be ready for the unexpected and always wear your life jacket. More boating safety tips are available on the DNR website.

Comments / 0

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin River#Life Jackets#Water Safety Tips Sign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Racine County Eye

Tips for Keeping Your Horse Healthy and Strong

It doesn’t matter if your horse is a racehorse, workhorse, or a pet horse. You want them to have a long, fulfilling life. With proper care and love, your horse can live for 30 years or more! Part of a horse’s general health lies in their strength—their legs are the most important part of their body, and if they can’t support themselves, they may struggle. Follow these helpful tips for keeping your horse healthy and strong to ensure that your horse enjoys every moment of their life.
JobsPosted by
Racine County Eye

Blue Bear Seeks Experienced Line Cook

What makes your job special? We are an all-scratch kitchen using locally sourced ingredients to make creative dishes. We offer keto, vegan, and gluten-free options as well. We offer a positive, creative work environment with competitive pay. Here’s who to contact:. Email: info@bluebeareats.com. Phone number: 262-583-3131. Website: bluebeareats.com.
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Disabled Veterans Fish in Salmon-A-Rama

Paralyzed Veterans of America (Wisconsin Chapter) and Salmon Unlimited Wisconsin joined forces to allow disabled veterans to fish on Lake Michigan. Paralyzed Veterans of America strives to enhance and uplift the lives of veterans who have experienced spinal cord trauma or who suffer from a spinal cord disease, MS, or ALS. Salmon Unlimited Wisconsin hosts Salmon-a-Rama, an annual fishing competition on Lake Michigan. The contest headquarters is Reefpoint Marina in Racine. Since 1973, this organization has worked to support Lake Michigan’s fishery.
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine County COVID-19 Care Package Distribution

Racine County Executive, Jonathan Delagrave, announced a partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Giving to the Nations. All Racine County residents negatively impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to pick up a free care package. This will be Racine County’s third event, the first held in the City of Racine and the second in the City of Burlington.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Law Enforcement Wages and Benefits Across Wisconsin

Across Wisconsin, law enforcement agencies offer varying starting salaries and benefits for those interested in attending police academy and becoming a law enforcement officer. The total number of law enforcement officers and the total number of police academy graduates in Wisconsin are both at — at least — a ten-year low. Recruiting and retaining officers has become more difficult, making it an employee’s market.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Free Guest Passes Available July 15 For Milwaukee Brewers Game

RACINE – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will be distributing a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the July 20, 2021, baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals. Game time is 7:10 p.m. at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, in Milwaukee.
Public HealthPosted by
Racine County Eye

New Maps Provide Additional Geographic Breakdowns of COVID-19 Vaccination Data

Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released maps and corresponding downloadable data tables that break down COVID-19 vaccinations by new geographic boundaries. The new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities (cities, towns, and villages), zip code tabulation areas, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy