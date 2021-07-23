Cancel
Saline County, KS

Trailer snags guy wire, snaps Evergy pole; 70 lose power

Posted by 
Hays Post
Hays Post
 9 days ago
SALINE COUNTY - A tractor-trailer rig driver got more than he bargained for when he attempted to turn his rig around in Kipp Thursday afternoon. Joseph Koehn, 38, of Galva, had been to the Great Plains Manufacturing facility in Kipp and was attempting to turn around a tractor-trailer rig owned by Unruh Transport of Galva, when the trailer snagged a guy wire on an Evergy power pole near the elevator, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The pole snapped and electrical wires fell on top of the cab of the tractor and across E. Schilling Road.

hayspost.com

Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

