Molly Burch's Tennis team-up, Robert Harrison's solo debut, more new Austin music

Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. Robert Harrison, “Watching the Kid Come Back.” An Austin music fixture for 30 years with his bands Cotton Mather and Future Clouds & Radar, Harrison makes his solo debut with this 10-song release recorded shortly after he’d moved to Dripping Springs before the onset of the pandemic. “By the summer of 2020 it was clear this was going to need to be a very different sort of record for me, one that could be made for the most part alone — and also one that contended with the emotional weight of the times we were all experiencing,” Harrison wrote in press materials accompanying the album.