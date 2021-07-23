Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Molly Burch's Tennis team-up, Robert Harrison's solo debut, more new Austin music

Austin 360
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. Robert Harrison, “Watching the Kid Come Back.” An Austin music fixture for 30 years with his bands Cotton Mather and Future Clouds & Radar, Harrison makes his solo debut with this 10-song release recorded shortly after he’d moved to Dripping Springs before the onset of the pandemic. “By the summer of 2020 it was clear this was going to need to be a very different sort of record for me, one that could be made for the most part alone — and also one that contended with the emotional weight of the times we were all experiencing,” Harrison wrote in press materials accompanying the album.

www.austin360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Colorado State
City
Lockhart, TX
State
Louisiana State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Robison
Person
Kelly Willis
Person
James Mcmurtry
Person
Emily Wolfe
Person
Roky Erickson
Person
Bob Schneider
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Alejandro Escovedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Future Clouds Radar#Beatlesque#Americana#Johnny Jackey#Burrow#Mike The Moonpies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban push closer to front lines of two major Afghanistan cities

The Taliban has started to make inroads in two of Afghanistan’s major cities after they launched attacks at several airports on Saturday. Airports in the the second and fourth largest cities in the country, Kandahar and Herat, were struck by rockets launched by the insurgent group on Saturday, The Washington Post reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy