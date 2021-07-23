Cancel
Video Games

Capcom is aware of several Monster Hunter Stories 2 bugs, and is working on fixes

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Stories 2 had a relatively smooth launch (beyond some contention with MT Framework from the community) and has enjoyed a sales boon fairly early in its lifecycle, but a few issues have popped up recently. Capcom has detailed all of the major known Monster Hunter Stories 2 bugs in a convenient post, where they break each one down and what platforms are impacted. At the moment, all of the big bugs are happening across both systems (PC/Switch).

