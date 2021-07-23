Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

A New Tool for Defending 365: Inbox Detection & Response

Computerworld
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo enhance security in the face of phishing threats, organizations using Office 365 need to complement the single-pass inspection model provided by their gateway and Microsoft’s native security with specialized solutions that include continuous scanning and automated incident response. This new approach scans every message for threats and anomalous behaviors post-delivery and when a threat is identified, can automatically “claw back” suspicious messages from all impacted inboxes. This new approach eliminates the labor-intensive process of investigating, containing, responding to and remediating malicious emails across the organization.

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scanning#New Approach#Phishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
BusinessDark Reading

Sophos Buys Network Detection And Response Startup Braintrace

Sophos has confirmed plans to acquire Braintrace, a startup that provides a network detection and response (NDR) tool to help organizations gain visibility into suspicious network traffic patterns. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Salt Lake City-based Braintrace launched in 2016 and is privately held. Sophos says in a...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases new tools for creating responsible human-AI experiences

Microsoft today announced the release of the Human-AI eXperience (HAX) Toolkit, a new set of tools for creating responsible human-AI experiences. These tools are designed to help AI creators take human-centered approach in their day-to-day work. This toolkit consists of the following four components:. The Guidelines for Human-AI Interaction provide...
SoftwareThe Hacker News

This New Malware Hides Itself Among Windows Defender Exclusions to Evade Detection

Cybersecurity researchers on Tuesday lifted the lid on a previously undocumented malware strain dubbed "MosaicLoader" that singles out individuals searching for cracked software as part of a global campaign. "The attackers behind MosaicLoader created a piece of malware that can deliver any payload on the system, making it potentially profitable...
TechnologyComputerworld

Sika Gains Full Support and Expertise in Phishing Detection with Cyren Inbox Security

Sika chose Cyren Inbox Security to protect their thousands of Office 365 users and their global business against evasive phishing attacks. They needed a solution that provided additional detection capability, streamlined their incident response playbook, and was easy to use for employees and security analysts alike. They explored other solutions as well, but each presented limitations, risks and costs that did not fit Sika’s needs. “For what we needed. Cyren fit the best in terms of capabilities and pricing,” explained Justas Natauskas, Manager of Sika’s Cyber Defense Team.
TechnologyHot Hardware

DuckDuckGo Introduces New Privacy-Centric Service For Your Email Inbox

You’ve got mail! Upon opening and reading an email, it is almost as if someone is looking over your shoulder and making notes about how you are reading, where you are, and what time you saw the email. However, email should be more private than it is, so privacy-focused company DuckDuckGo is introducing “email protection,” a new feature that will sift through your emails and pull-out trackers embedded within.
ComputersMySanAntonio

Defend Your Data From Cyberattacks with This Encryption Tool

Cybersecurity is a massive problem. Worldwide spending on cybersecurity is projected to exceed $170 billion in 2022, with much of that burden falling squarely on the shoulders of small businesses. As hackers get more sophisticated, you need more sophisticated solutions to fight back. Ransomware, spyware, malware, phishing schemes — they're all impacting more businesses than ever and if you want to protect your business, checkout Encrypt Office. Typically retailing for nearly $2200, a lifetime subscription is on sale now for just $59.99.
Softwareaithority.com

Confluera Launches Cloud eXtended Detection And Response Solution

Platform to Greatly Reduce Time to Detect and Respond to Cyber Attacks in Cloud-Native Environments. Confluera, the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response, announced the launch of the company’s Cloud eXtended Detection and Response (CxDR) solution to protect cloud-native environments from modern threats. Confluera CxDR represents the next-generation detection and response solution as a SaaS, but also purpose-built to address the unique threats in the cloud.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Frequently asked questions on Extended Detection and Response

This article answers a few of the more common questions from those who are trying to figure out the XDR space. As is expected with any new market segment or capability, questions about extended detection and response (XDR) abound. This article answers a few of the more common questions from those that are trying to figure this space out.
TechnologyTimes Union

High Wire Networks Delivers 24/7 Management to Endpoint Detection and Response in Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace

BOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc. ("High Wire"), a leading global technology systems integrator and managed cybersecurity solutions provider, has added Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to its Overwatch Managed Security Services Marketplace, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) to offer “eyes on glass” around the clock for a cost-effective subscription rate.
Internetwaukeeschools.org

New Communications Tool – ParentSquare!

We are excited to announce that we’ve adopted a new form of school-to-home communication at Waukee Community School District called ParentSquare. This unified communications platform is designed to keep families informed and encourage greater engagement and connection with teachers, the school, and the district. ParentSquare provides a safe way for district administrators, school principals, teachers, coaches, staff, and parents to:
Businesschannelbuzz.ca

Sophos continues to build out Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem with Braintrace acquisition to add innovative network detection and response technology

The deal comes on the heels of the Capsule8 acquisition earlier this month, which also further built out Sophos’ ACE technology. Cybersecurity vendor Sophos has announced the acquisition of Braintrace, a Utah-based MSP which has developed Network Detection and Response [NDR] technology that provides deep visibility into network traffic patterns without having to do separate decryption to perform the inspection. The technology will further enhance the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem [ACE].
SoftwareInfoQ.com

GitLab Open-sources Package Hunter, Falco-based Tool to Detect Malicious Code

GitLab has released a new open-source tool, Package Hunter, aimed to detect malicious code by running your project dependencies inside a sandbox. Package Hunter leverages Falco to detect unexpected application behaviour at runtime. Package Hunter is a tool to analyze a program's dependencies for malicious code and other unexpected behavior...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Generic PnP Monitor not detected issue on Windows 11/10

If your computer is not detecting Generic PnP Monitor, here are some troubleshooting tips you can follow to fix this issue. It is quite a common issue after a driver update or a malware attack. However, there could be some other reasons why you might be getting this problem. Here, we are about to explore all the possible causes and provide you with the relevant solutions.
Softwaretechviral.net

Microsoft Windows 11 First Public Beta Available for Download

Microsoft has finally released the first public beta of Windows 11. The official release of the upcoming OS will take place later this year. Earlier, it was available for download on the Windows Insider Program Dev channel for Windows Insiders. As no major problems were found on the Dev channel,...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to edit a PDF in Google Docs on the web

If you want to edit a PDF in Google Docs or Google Drive, here is how you can do that without installing a third-party add-on. This tutorial shows how you can edit PDF on the web version of Google Docs. However, you can do the same in the mobile version of Google Docs as well.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Remote print server gives anyone Windows admin privileges on a PC

A researcher has created a remote print server allowing any Windows user with limited privileges to gain complete control over a device simply by installing a print driver. In June, a security researcher accidentally revealed a zero-day Windows print spooler vulnerability known as PrintNightmare (CVE-2021-34527) that allowed remote code execution and elevation of privileges.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to add Sections in Microsoft Forms

If you have a lengthy form or survey, the best solution is to have your forms into sections using Microsoft Forms that will assist you in organizing your questions into multiple pages or sections in which you can reorder or rearrange anytime to your convenience. The sections consist of a heading and a description; you can also add pictures to the heading of your sections.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

How to Install and Configure Arch Linux with a Desktop Environment

Here is my method for installing Arch Linux. This can be a bit fiddly, but is a really great learning curve, especially if you are installing it on physical hardware. There are many methods to do everything, different partitioning tools, and lots of ways to carve up your disks (if you are using a virtual machine; LVM would be beneficial as it provides that dynamic disk allocation that is useful for extending your LUNs as required, etc).
SoftwareComputerworld

For Windows security, what we have is a failure to communicate

Microsoft last week reported $60 billion in profit and $165 billion in sales for its most recent year — with a staggering increase in cloud revenues. But that good news comes in a year when not a day goes by without reports of another security issue, another ransomware attack. Yes, Windows 11 will require hardware that should bring with it better security, but it comes at a price. Most users have systems that won’t support Windows 11, so we’ll be stuck using Windows 10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy