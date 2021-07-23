Cancel
Apparel

Did you see those cool outfits Team USA wore at the opening ceremony?

By Rina Torchinsky,
AccuWeather
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Lauren’s Team USA uniforms were designed to beat the heat; the jackets come complete with individual air-conditioning systems. Flag bearers for Team USA wore the jackets during the Olympic and Opening Ceremony Parades on Friday. AccuWeather forecasters project high temperatures in the 90s for the opening weekend, with temperatures easing to the middle to upper 80s in the week that follows. The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature reached the upper 90s in Tokyo on Friday.

