Did you see those cool outfits Team USA wore at the opening ceremony?

There were a lot of different factors that went into why you didn’t see Simone Biles and the rest of the Team USA gymnasts at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics. If you were looking for Simone Biles, 24, and the rest of the U.S. gymnastics team during Friday July 23’s opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, you definitely were wondering where they were. The team felt it was more important to be “focused on preparation” rather than walk in the ceremony, a U.S.A. Gymnastics spokesperson told The New York Times. Simone did a brief Q&A with fans on her Instagram story and said that a bunch of reasons played into why the Team USA gymnasts were forgoing the ceremony.