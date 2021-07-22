Cancel
Technology

Bright.md and eVisit team up to provide holistic virtual care solution

By In Collaboration with Bright.md
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartnership between leading virtual care providers brings a unique offering that integrates synchronous and asynchronous telehealth for seamless care delivery. In a move to power hybrid care delivery and boost patient and provider experiences, leading virtual care solutions eVisit and Bright.md are excited to announce a new partnership. eVisit and Bright.md’s joint vision is to provide health systems with one seamless solution that integrates Bright.md’s clinical pre-visit interviews and signature asynchronous treatment with the trusted and simplified eVisit end-to-end virtual care platform for synchronous visits.

