Bright.md and eVisit team up to provide holistic virtual care solution
Partnership between leading virtual care providers brings a unique offering that integrates synchronous and asynchronous telehealth for seamless care delivery. In a move to power hybrid care delivery and boost patient and provider experiences, leading virtual care solutions eVisit and Bright.md are excited to announce a new partnership. eVisit and Bright.md’s joint vision is to provide health systems with one seamless solution that integrates Bright.md’s clinical pre-visit interviews and signature asynchronous treatment with the trusted and simplified eVisit end-to-end virtual care platform for synchronous visits.www.beckershospitalreview.com
