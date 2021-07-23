Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez lead Team USA at the Parade of Nations

By Ryan Quigley
tmj4.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA emerged from the tunnel during the Parade of Nations led by Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez as the Opening Ceremony kicked off the Tokyo Olympics Friday. Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and has helped guide Team USA to four Olympic gold medals in women's basketball. This will be her fifth appearance at the Olympics. Alvarez is a former silver medalist in short track speed skating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and will be competing in baseball in Tokyo.

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Alvarez
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Summer Olympics#Team Usa#The Parade Of Nations#Nbcolympics Com#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WNBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Megan Rapinoe Praises Her Fiancée Sue Bird for Serving as the Team USA Flag Bearer

Olympian Megan Rapinoe is so proud of her Olympian fiancée, Sue Bird. The soccer star gushed over her WNBA player fiancée after Bird was chosen to carry the flag for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony. During the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremony, Rapinoe, 36, said that she "couldn't be prouder and happier" when she found out the news, per People.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Simone Biles and the US Gymnastics team skip out on Opening Ceremony over COVID-19 fears as soccer star Megan Rapinoe misses flag-bearer fiancée Sue Bird leading Team USA due to practice session

Team USA had several noticeable absence during Friday's Opening Ceremony at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, including Simon Biles and the US Gymnastics team, which was concerned about COVID-19 infection, as well as Megan Rapinoe and her US soccer teammates, who were on the way to practice. Biles explained the US Gymnastics...
Sportswmleader.com

USA Olympic women’s basketball roster: Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi headline star-studded team in Tokyo

The U.S. women’s basketball team is heading to Tokyo with a goal of winning its seventh consecutive gold medal. With the WNBA season paused for the 2021 Olympics, Team USA has loaded up with some of the country’s top talent. The women’s squad possesses a terrific blend of veterans (Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi) and youngsters (Ariel Atkins, A’ja Wilson), and it sure doesn’t hurt to have the reigning Finals MVP (Breanna Stewart) on the roster.
Miami, FLNBC Miami

Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez Chosen as U.S. Flag Bearers for Opening Ceremony

The United States' flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics have been chosen. It was announced on Wednesday morning's episode of 'TODAY' that women's basketball star Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez would lead the U.S. out of the tunnel for the Opening Ceremony. This will...
SportsPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball legend Sue Bird selected as flag bearer for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

UConn women’s basketball legend Sue Bird will add another impressive honor to her list of career accolades, as she was selected as one of Team USA’s flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday morning. Bird, who will be participating in her fifth Olympics, will join baseball player Eddy Alvarez in ...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Bird and Alvarez named Team USA flag bearers for Tokyo Games

July 21 (Reuters) - Basketball player Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez will be Team USA's flag bearers at this week's opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said on Wednesday. Bird, a four-times Olympic champion, and Alvarez, who won a silver in speed...
BasketballClickOnDetroit.com

WNBA legend Sue Bird selected as 2021 USA Olympic Flag Bearer

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird was selected as a Team USA’s flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The Opening Ceremony will be held July 23 at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Bird was chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes. She made...
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
The US Sun

What is Caeleb Dressel’s net worth?

THE world's fastest swimmer and a star compared to Michael Phelps will represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Caeleb Dressel will look to become just the fourth swimmer in history to win seven medals in a single Olympics when he leads Team USA in the pool. Who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy