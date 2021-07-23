Joe Bonamassa Tells the Story of His Music Industry Experiences with ‘Notches’

When Kerrang! sat down with Jerry Cantrell for a career-spanning interview in July 2018, there was naturally a lot to ask the guitar hero and Alice In Chains co-founder. Chief among lines of inquiry, of course, was whether he’d be making another solo record anytime soon. It was a natural thing to wonder given the brilliance of his first two efforts, Boggy Depot and Degradation Trip, but especially because the latter record had been released way back in 2002. ​“While I’m able to do this, it wouldn’t be good business to do a solo record,” he said of prioritising the band that made him famous, which was enjoying a second life with the addition of vocalist William DuVall. ​“I’m sure at some point I’ll do more of that.”