Joe Bonamassa Tells the Story of His Music Industry Experiences with ‘Notches’
Joe Bonamassa has dropped “Notches,” a rocker anthem with a liberating video, off his upcoming studio album to be released later this year. “Notches” tells of the journey Joe has taken to find success. The new music by the prolific blues-rocker reflects the experience of a wiser artist who once was at the mercy of the record companies. Bonamassa’s new sound is raw and is a cry of victory, a result of his years of resolute devotion to his craft.californiarocker.com
