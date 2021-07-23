Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What causes bloody boogers and how to remove them

Medical News Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloody boogers form when blood mixes with mucus in the nose and the mucus dries. Boogers are usually whitish when a person is healthy, so a reddish or brownish tinge indicates the presence of blood. The nose lining is delicate and rich in blood vessels, and even a minor nick...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booger#Vitamin E#Blood#Illegal Drugs#Nih#Flonase#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Potential causes of stiff joints and what to do about them

Many people experience stiff joints as they age. Others may experience joint stiffness due to medical conditions and lifestyle choices. Sometimes, people can treat stiff joints at home. Many people who experience joint stiffness tend to feel it after sitting for prolonged periods or after first waking up. Some people...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mental_Floss

What Causes Hangnails?

Like burning your mouth or getting a paper cut, hangnails are the type of petty injury that can still ruin your mood (or your whole day). Here’s everything you need to know about how they happen, why they hurt so much, and what you can do to prevent them. What...
Healthoxygenmag.com

10 Possible Causes of Fatigue — and How to Resolve Them

Are you constantly tired throughout the day and can’t make it through without a nap? Has your brain fog gotten so out of control that your daily to-do list seems impossible to accomplish? Have you felt like your body and mind are out of sync when performing a simple task, let alone a tough workout?
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

What causes gout and how is it treated?

FAMED for being a disease which plagued the wealthy and greedy, gout is a condition that is very much still around. It was extremely common in Victorian times when those with money, would spend it on rich and usually unhealthy foods. In the last month there has been an increase...
Skin Careverywellhealth.com

What May Be Causing Pimples on Your Elbow

Pimples can show up anywhere on the body, including the elbows. This is a common occurrence that usually is not serious and shouldn't cause concern. This article will cover what may be causing pimples on your elbows. Causes. Acne. Acne is a skin condition that causes pimples. When a pimple...
FitnessWWLP 22News

The warning signs of eating disorders and what can cause them to emerge

(Mass Appeal) – There are at least 30 million Americans who struggle to live with an eating disorder… and experts note that number may have spiked higher due to the stress and anxiety caused by the recent pandemic. Registered dietician Jen Belanger, is here to talk about eating disorders and what can cause them to emerge.
Healththemountvernongrapevine.com

How to Remove a Tick

Since a lot of us spend so much time outside enjoying the rural community we call home, it can be inevitable that we come into contact with a tick. If a tick latches on and becomes attached to your skin, DON’T PANIC. Here are the tick removal instructions from the CDC:
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Take These Meds, You May Not Have Antibodies Post-Vaccine, Study Says

By now, there's both clinical and real-world evidence that shows getting vaccinated for COVID-19 offers you plenty of protection against the virus. After all, the shots have drastically reduced infections in the U.S. and bring down case numbers to their lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic. But if you're one of the millions of Americans who rely on certain types of medications to help with an ongoing health issue, research says there's a chance you may not have the antibodies you need to keep you safe from COVID-19 post-vaccine.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs You've Got a "Deadly" Blood Clot Inside You

German scientists recently shared a hypothesis why some vaccinates can cause rare blood clots. "While the harmless part of the virus is being made in the nucleus, bits of genetic material can break off, creating 'mutant' proteins that leave the cell and travel around the body," reports Insider. "Blood vessel walls respond to these proteins, which triggers blood clots, they said." Read on to hear about the 7 symptoms of a blood clot—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Know This Before Taking Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen first became available over the counter in 1984, and it's developed a reputation as aspirin's gentler, safer younger sibling. That said, like most medications, ibuprofen can have side effects. "Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication that is used for both pain control and fever control," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "Although if taken appropriately ibuprofen is safe, chronic use can cause some long-standing health issues." Read on to see what taking ibuprofen every day can do to your body, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy