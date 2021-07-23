Bradford man sentenced to prison for indecent assault
SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Bradford man was sentenced to prison Thursday in McKean County Court for sexually assaulting an underage victim while she was working at his music store. Edward E. Wright, 69, was sentenced to one to two years in state prison, with two days time served and four months of consecutive probation for charges of indecent assault without consent from others; indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age; and corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above.www.oleantimesherald.com
