Florida’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday to start on July 31

DORAL, FL – Back to School Sales Tax Holiday is fast approaching in Florida. This time, it will take place from Saturday, July 31, to Monday, August 9, 2021. During 10 days, parents will be able to purchase certain school items for their children without paying the state’s 6 percent sales tax, which according to a media release from Miami-Dade Schools will allow families to significantly save as the summer break is ending and the new school year is soon to begin.