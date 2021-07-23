Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Scunthorpe add Harry Bunn and Tyrone O’Neill to ranks

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnmFV_0b5wgpgZ00
Harry Bunn is one of two new Scunthorpe signings (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Scunthorpe have signed forwards Tyrone O’Neill and Harry Bunn in a double swoop.

O’Neill joins on a two-year contract from Middlesbrough while Bunn arrives from York City on a one-year deal.

O’Neill has been on trial with the Iron for over a week and scored the winning goal in their pre-season game against Burton on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has played for Boro’s Under-23s previously and made one senior appearance for the club. He has also had loan spells at Hartlepool and Darlington.

Bunn has made over 200 senior career appearances and has played for Sheffield United, Bury and Huddersfield, where he was part of their 2017 promotion squad to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has also been on trial at Scunthorpe over the summer and featured in their friendlies against Barton Town and Burton.

First-team manager Neil Cox told iFollow Iron: “Tyrone is a lad I’ve known of for a while. He’s a strong lad, holds the ball up and is all about the team, not himself, and that’s a really good quality he’s bringing to the club.

“It’s about everybody around him and he fills in for people when out of position, demands off team-mates and also helps them.

“Harry has been really brave with the ball. You can tell he’s played at a higher level and has confidence in his ability. He works really hard for the team as well, which is what we want, and he’s also a great character.”

Both transfers are subject to EFL ratification.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone O'neill
Person
Harry Bunn
Person
Neil Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scunthorpe#Middlesbrough#Under 23s#Bury#The Premier League#Ifollow Iron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Michael O'Neill: Healy doing 'brilliant job' at Linfield - Stoke boss O'Neill

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill believes David Healy's Linfield will "be the team to beat again next season" in the Irish Premiership. Former Northern Ireland boss O'Neill watched Stoke take on the Blues in a Belfast friendly on Saturday. Healy, who played under O'Neill for Northern Ireland, has guided Linfield...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Wilson and Paulo Gazzaniga: Fulham add duo to squad

Fulham have signed Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson and former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. Wales international Wilson, 24, joins the Championship club in a move understood to be worth about £12m on a deal that could last until 2026. Argentine Gazzaniga, 29, has signed a two-year deal after being released...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Scunthorpe sign central midfielder Alex Perry

Scunthorpe have completed the signing of central midfielder Alex Perry following his departure from Wigan. Perry, 23, who has agreed a two-year contract, made 25 appearances for Wigan last season. Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox told iFollow Iron: “He’s impressed in his trial period with us and we’ve looked into his...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

More team news:

The 24-year-old is training once more following the hip issue which prevented him from being involved in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final. New signing Tom Heaton has donned the gloves for the majority of United’s pre-season campaign so far, with Lee Grant also involved against Derby and QPR.
Premier LeagueESPN

Arsenal sign England international defender Ben White from Brighton

Arsenal have signed defender Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion on a five-year contract, the club have announced. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said of the signing: "Ben was a top target for us and it's great that we've completed his signing. Ben has been educated with two very good clubs, Brighton and Leeds, in recent seasons.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Chelsea midfielder Gallagher excited joining Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 21-year-old sealed his second season-long loan move in the Premier League and admitted he was 'buzzing' to join the club – even though it ensures the highly-rated England youth international will miss the first match of the season.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw, Jordan Pickford and more assessed

With the Premier League season fast approaching, we assess which of England's Euro 2020 heroes could make the difference to your team ahead of the opening weekend. England were defeated by Italy in the final of Euro 2020 almost three weeks ago, with Gareth Southgate's men forming quite the bond over the course of the campaign and recording their second-best result at a tournament finals.
Premier Leaguefootballtransfer.news

Three Premier League clubs target Leon Bailey

According to German outlet Bild, there is plenty of interest in Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Leicester City, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all keen on taking the winger to the Premier League. Bailey is indeed a winger if a preferred role needs to be named, but...
SoccerTribal Football

Chelsea U23 include Kenedy, Miazga in defeat to Woking

Chelsea U23 coach Andy Myers was happy with their hit-out against Woking yesterday. The match finished 4-3 to Woking as Myers included Matt Miazga, Kenedy and Armando Broja among his starters, alongside more regular faces such as Thierno Ballo, Bashir Humphreys and Harvey Vale. "It was a really good test...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Celtic receive massive boost in Joe Hart transfer race

A couple of weeks ago, not many would have expected that Celtic would be linked with a move for Joe Hart in this summer transfer window. Vasilis Barkas had made a bright start to pre-season and it was looking like he was finally finding his feet in Scottish football. Since...
Premier LeagueSkySports

James Ward Prowse: Southampton reject Aston Villa bid for midfielder

Aston Villa have had a bid worth around £25m for midfielder James Ward-Prowse rejected by Southampton. Sky Sports News has been told Southampton have no interest in selling Ward-Prowse, and the offer was rejected immediately. England international Ward-Prowse signed a new five-year contract at St Mary's 12 months ago, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy