Scunthorpe add Harry Bunn and Tyrone O’Neill to ranks

Scunthorpe have signed forwards Tyrone O’Neill and Harry Bunn in a double swoop.

O’Neill joins on a two-year contract from Middlesbrough while Bunn arrives from York City on a one-year deal.

O’Neill has been on trial with the Iron for over a week and scored the winning goal in their pre-season game against Burton on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has played for Boro’s Under-23s previously and made one senior appearance for the club. He has also had loan spells at Hartlepool and Darlington.

Bunn has made over 200 senior career appearances and has played for Sheffield United, Bury and Huddersfield, where he was part of their 2017 promotion squad to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has also been on trial at Scunthorpe over the summer and featured in their friendlies against Barton Town and Burton.

First-team manager Neil Cox told iFollow Iron: “Tyrone is a lad I’ve known of for a while. He’s a strong lad, holds the ball up and is all about the team, not himself, and that’s a really good quality he’s bringing to the club.

“It’s about everybody around him and he fills in for people when out of position, demands off team-mates and also helps them.

“Harry has been really brave with the ball. You can tell he’s played at a higher level and has confidence in his ability. He works really hard for the team as well, which is what we want, and he’s also a great character.”

Both transfers are subject to EFL ratification.