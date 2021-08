The cities of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights will hold a joint, in-person meeting of their respective Councils in order to answer remaining questions about the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s recommendations for Horseshoe Lake and Lower Lake dams. Representatives from Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, and NEORSD will be available to answer questions. Residents may submit questions in advance of the meeting (see below), or attend the meeting and submit written questions. Due to Cleveland Heights Committee of the Whole meeting protocol, the public will not be able to ask questions verbally during the meeting.