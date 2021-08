If you have not heard already, New World is just on the horizon, the long awaited MMORPG from Amazon Games. It was announced to be in development back in 2016 by the then called Amazon Games Studios. The wait is finally over after long prolongation and the game is set to be released on 31st August after a major delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Right now, the closed beta is up and running and there are literally hundreds of thousands of players testing it – everyone who made a pre-purchase was given access to the closed beta testing.