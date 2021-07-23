Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

OTR: NHL Draft; Tarasenko; Kraken And NHL Trade Market | CHN+

By Jimmy Murphy
coloradohockeynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021 NHL Entry Draft rapidly approached, the NHL Trade market was buzzing with rumors and chatter. The NHL trade value for disgruntled St. Louis Blues star winger Vladimir Tarasenko has been low. That would explain GM Doug Armstrong finally addressing the topic on Thursday and going into damage control.

coloradohockeynow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Pavel Datsyuk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Kraken#Otr#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Otr#Nhl Draft#Nhl Entry Draft#Gm#Chn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLKMOV

Tarasenko, Schwartz among Blues left unprotected for NHL expansion draft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Blues have released the names of players who the club has left unprotected for the upcoming expansion draft. Under the rules, all current NHL teams can either protect three defensemen, seven forwards and a goalie, or eight skaters and one goaltender. Blues GM Doug Armstrong chose the first option, keeping 11 players.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken – Zadorov, Tarasenko, Bailey, Eberle, Price and Driedger

Andy Strickland: The Seattle Kraken are likely to pick Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zadorov in the expansion draft. Will the Kraken select Tarasenko and then trade him?. Andy Strickland: If the Seattle Kraken were to select Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, he would be traded elsewhere. Account4Hockey: Elliotte...
NHLNHL

Fantasy spin: 2021 NHL Draft trades, picks

Impact of Jones, Buchnevich, Ekman-Larsson moves on landscape for next season. NHL.com has the fantasy hockey spin on the top 2021 NHL Draft picks and biggest trades from July 23-24. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. : Top 250...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

NHL free agency opened at noon on Wednesday, and a flurry of activity ensued. As is usually the case this time in the offseason, trades were a big part of the equation. The Vegas Golden Knights pulled off a shocker before the market opened, sending goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Arizona Coyotes traded goalie Darcy Kuemper to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, while goalie Vitek Vanecek was sent back to the Washington Capitals from the Seattle Kraken after being picked in the expansion draft.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Still In The Mix For Vladimir Tarasenko

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 7: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues waits for a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 7, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blues defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) Usually,...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Jack Eichel Trade Market, Nick Ritchie and More

As NHL free agency continues to unfold, Jack Eichel's situation with the Buffalo Sabres remains one of the more intriguing storylines. Theoretically, the three-time All-Star should be one of the more attractive trade targets for teams looking outside of free agency. However, asking price and concerns over his health have prevented a deal to this point. Eichel has been dealing with a herniated disk in his neck and has advocated for disc replacement surgery. The Sabres don't agree with that plan, which has created a disconnect between player and organization.
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

All quiet on Tarasenko front as Armstrong finishes off roster

Doug Armstrong isn’t done for the offseason, but he can see the finish line. “We’re going to turn our attention to our restricted free agents now,” the Blues general manager told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. “You never say ‘never,’ but as of now I don’t see anything changing for a while.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The 2021 NHL offseason has officially begun as the Tampa Bay Lightning have repeated as Stanley Cup Champions. The first important date for the NHL offseason calendar is Friday as the first buyout period begins for all NHL teams. There is one name that the Boston Bruins should very seriously keep an eye out on regarding contract buyouts in the next 24 hours. After all, it’s never too late to return back to your origins. Right?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Reportedly Lose Defensemen to KHL and That’s OK

This offseason, there are several decisions that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and the front office have to make on both restricted and unrestricted free agents. Monday, the Bruins now have one less decision to make. After two stints with Boston and nine years overall in the NHL, Steven...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLmarkerzone.com

ROBIN LEHNER DELIVERS STERN MESSAGE TO ANYONE ATTACKING HIM FOR MARC-ANDRE FLEURY'S TRADE

Many were shocked on Tuesday when the Vegas Golden Knights announced that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who had been with the team since its inception in 2017, had been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for Mikael Hakkarainen. Since the Golden Knights signed fellow netminder Robin Lehner to a five year contract in 2020, many figured something would have to give as not many teams have two potential number one goaltenders on their team. Now, it appears some are blaming Lehner for Fleury getting traded, and he delivered a stern message to them on Twitter.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Bruins looking to trade Jake DeBrusk

Earlier in the year NHL trade rumors were floating around that the Boston Bruins were looking at trading Jake DeBrusk. At the NHL trade deadline the Vancouver Canucks had interest in a trade but nothing ever materialized. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff is reporting DeBrusk was healthy scratched multiple...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy