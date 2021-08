Knowing how to use WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop saves you reaching for your phone every time you want respond to the latest message from one of your group chats. The wildly popular, Facebook-owned messaging app can be used via your web browser or by downloading a desktop app for your PC or Mac. All your messages are synced between the different platforms, so you can keep up with your conversations on whichever device is most convenient. It also means you can type with your proper keyboard rather than tapping your phone screen.