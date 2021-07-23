Video Game Music at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword might be one of the most divisive Zelda games. Its legacy began when it was unveiled at E3 2010, and Shigeru Miyamoto came out on stage to demonstrate the game. Skyward Sword was one of the few Wii titles to fully utilize the Wii's MotionPlus accessory, which was meant to read the Wii Remote's movements perfectly. Unfortunately, Miyamoto ran into trouble getting the game to read his movements, which led to an incredibly awkward stage demo. Even if you were a believer in the Wii's motion controls, that demo might have given you pause. Add it onto the fact that this was the next mainline entry in the Zelda franchise, fans were wary of how good the game could be. Lost over the debate of motion controls is the game itself: The story, the characters, the design. How does Skyward Sword fare as a whole?