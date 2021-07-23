A True-Life Jungle Cruise with National Geographic: The Nile River

Jungle Cruise takes audiences on a journey to the Backside of Water as the Disney ride comes to the big screen in this action-adventure. Fans of the attraction will certainly be pleased. Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to the wonderful world of Disney and his performance in the film does right by anyone who has ever skippered the Disney attraction. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the ride, let me suggest tuning to Behind the Attraction on Disney+. Trust me when I say that you won’t regret it. In fact, I find it very complementary to the film. If not for Marc Davis, one of Walt Disney’s Nine Old Men and a Disney Legend, this film wouldn’t be as punny. It was Davis that brought the wit to the skipper scripts on the attraction. Prior to his contribution, the ride felt like a documentary. Anyway, many puns are in the film including the infamous backside of water.