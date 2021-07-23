A True-Life Jungle Cruise with National Geographic: The Nile River
In celebration of the “gnu” excitement coming to the Jungle Cruise attractions at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom this summer, along with the Disney’s Jungle Cruise, in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30, D23 is teaming up with the National Geographic Image Collection to explore some of the real-life rivers that have inspired Adventureland over the years! If you missed our adventures on the Mekong River or Congo River, be sure to check them out!d23.com
Comments / 0