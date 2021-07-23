City answers more questions about access center

The City of Lodi’s Community Development Department released more responses to questions residents posed in a recent survey about the planned access center late Wednesday night.

This latest round of “Frequently Asked Questions” about the project is the fifth update provided to the Lodi community about the center, which is focused on reducing barriers for homeless city residents who want to get off the streets.

Nine questions presented in the community survey were answered, including who will pay for the access center, how many beds will be provided, and whether or not San Joaquin County officials will be involved.

Addressing how the access center will be operated financially, the city said it has funding available for the next three years through grant resources, local partnerships, county support and state and federal dollars.

Staff said the city will continue to apply for grant funding and seek additional partnerships to assist with ongoing operations.

The estimated price tag for the access center is $7.1 million, of which $5.3 million will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Residents asked what would happen if someone who is eligible to benefit from the access center refuses service, or refuses to leave.

“We understand that not everyone will want to go to the access center,” the city said. “However, they will be provided the option as long as they are not disruptive or violent. If they choose not to go, appropriate enforcement action will be taken. Every case is different and does not fit a one-size-fits-all approach. We do believe due to the low-barrier nature and the allowance of partners, pets, and possessions that we will have a high acceptance rate as seen in other cities with similar programs.”

A shelter operator will be hired, and the city said that person will be responsible for the salaries and benefits of employees working there, through funding provided as part of the operational agreement.

Residents also asked if the city would pursue a tax measure on an upcoming ballot to fund the access center. Staff responded that there are enough resources to keep the facility operational for several years.

In responding to whether there will be involvement from the county, the city noted that the Board of Supervisors on July 13 unanimously approved awarding Lodi $2.8 million in funding for the access center project.

Supervisors also acknowledged that the county would need to provide wraparound services support for the project. Wraparound services can include case management, counseling, crisis care and outreach, education or tutoring, psychiatric consultation, health services or legal services, among others.

The access center will provide 100 beds for homeless residents, and offer them job readiness services such as training for multiple trades, including metal- or wood-working, mechanics, plumbing, electrical and computer skills, among others.

Those who have limited incomes such as social security, disability, or veterans benefits would be provided housing services, the city said.

Because the access center would be a low-barrier shelter, individuals will have the opportunity to go through any programs offered more than once, if needed.

“However, users of the access center would be assigned a caseworker to determine necessary steps to get each individual on the right path to self-sufficiency and to make sure the individuals are making continued progress and that the system is not being abused,” the city said.

Three sites are being considered for the access center, including a vacant business on North Sacramento Street and two city-owned pieces of property on Thurman Street in the city’s industrial area directly north of Salas Park.

The city said any site chosen will implement a good neighbor policy, include a security patrol requirement, and post appropriate “no loitering” signage.

“Since the access center will be open during the day, residents do not need to find anywhere to go, which often is a reason for loitering,” the city said. “Moreover, the access center will allow even those not staying in the facility access to restrooms, a phone charging station, and a greenspace with tables located within the access center fence that they can stay at during the day as long as they are not being disruptive.”

The city will be providing the community information about a planned public meeting to discuss the project in the coming weeks.

For more information, email Neighborhood Services Division at NeighborhoodServices@lodi.gov. For updates on the Lodi Access Center Engagement Process, visit www.lodi.gov/1037/Lodi-Access-Center.