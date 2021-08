The Canon EOS R3 'only' has a 24MP sensor, according to EXIF data parsed from test shots taken at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. If true – and it appears that it is – it would mean that the Canon EOS R3 has lower resolution than its direct rivals the Sony A1 (50.1MP), and the upcoming Nikon Z9. While the latter hasn't had its resolution officially confirmed, Nikon has announced that the camera will shoot 8K video – which means that it will be a minimum of 39MP (for which is required for standard 8K, with 8K DCI demanding 45MP).