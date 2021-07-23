Terry Graham, Jesse Michaels appearing at Gun Club re-release party

With live music finally returning to stages everywhere the local scenes have jumped back to life. Everyone that loves live music knows exactly what we lost during the last year and a half of stage closures and for me, it was really exciting to get back out for a show in a small dark room with a crowd of faces for some loud music. This night was a celebration of returning to the stage but also a celebration for the recent release of the band Totally Slow’s newest album Casual Drag. Accompanying this curated mixtape of an evening, Totally Slow crafted a mixture of sounds and an event that hopefully signals more of what is to come.