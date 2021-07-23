Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Terry Graham, Jesse Michaels appearing at Gun Club re-release party

Punknews.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Gun Club re-released their Fire of Love album via Blixa Sounds. To celebrate the re-release, a number of musicians are throwing a re-release party on August 18 at Zebulon Cafe in L.A. Notably, Terry Graham, of the Gun Club, will be one the musicians in the backing band for the show. Also, Jesse Michaels of Operation Ivy and Classics of Love will be performing one song at the show along side a number of other musicians, including Gitane Demone of Christian Death and Bonnie Bloomgarden of Death Valley Girls.

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gun Club#Musicians#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicgratefulweb.com

Jesse Lynn Madera Releases New Single “Revel’

Singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera has released her latest single, “Revel.” The track features Madera’s usual ethereal vocals and stunning melody and was written by her in the midst of the pandemic. “I wrote ‘Revel’ around the holidays in 2020 after my mom recovered from COVID, and while our beloved cousins...
MusicMetalSucks

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Releases Solo Song With Members of Guns N’ Roses and The Dillinger Escape Plan

We knew this was coming, but now it has arrived: “Atone,” Alice in Chains guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Jerry Cantrell’s new solo single. The song is a big deal because a) it’s the first single from Cantrell’s upcoming album, Brighten, b) Brighten will be Cantrell’s first solo album since Degradation Trip in 2002, and c) it features former Dillinger Escape Plan members Greg Puciato and Gil Sharone along with Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.
Rock Musicshutter16.com

Totally Slow Album Release Party at The Flat Iron

With live music finally returning to stages everywhere the local scenes have jumped back to life. Everyone that loves live music knows exactly what we lost during the last year and a half of stage closures and for me, it was really exciting to get back out for a show in a small dark room with a crowd of faces for some loud music. This night was a celebration of returning to the stage but also a celebration for the recent release of the band Totally Slow’s newest album Casual Drag. Accompanying this curated mixtape of an evening, Totally Slow crafted a mixture of sounds and an event that hopefully signals more of what is to come.
Tabernacle, NJocnjdaily.com

Author, Singer Michael Card Appears Aug. 1 at Ocean City Tabernacle

Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes singer, songwriter, author and Bible teacher Michael Card, Sunday, August 1. He will speak during the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship services and perform live in concert at 7 p.m. In a career that took off with his debut album, First Light (1981),...
Musicwnypapers.com

Michael Feighan to release solo project 'Someone Prayed'

First single, ‘I Still Believe,’ available Aug. 27. Artist/drummer/songwriter Michael Feighan will release his solo project, “Someone Prayed,” on Oct. 15. His team said, “Besides delivering great vocals and music, Feighan has assembled an incredible team for the project. Matt Bissonette (Elton John, Ringo Starr) joined as producer for ‘Someone Prayed,’ while his brother, Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr), added his drumming expertise for the EP, and five-time Grammy Award-winning engineer, Chris Lord-Alge (Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Tim McGraw) brings his talent to the mix.”
Musicgratefulweb.com

Adrian + Meredith Share New Track, “DOA”

Nashville-based folk power duo Adrian + Meredith are thrilled to share a new single, “DOA” from their forthcoming album Bad For Business, arriving August 20, 2021. A spirited anthem set to an infectious surfer-rock guitar hook, “DOA” channels the exuberant, “fly-off-the-handle” sensibilities of being young and carefree in the dog days of summer. Preceding the release of the couple’s sophomore LP effort, the bold singalong makes a strong case for living on the edge, blissfully unaware of consequences.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell releases ‘Atone’

Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell returns with the release of his first single “Atone,” from Cantrell’s forthcoming new album, Brighten, due October 29th. The riff rolls like a runaway freight train underscored by cinematic twang. As the momentum builds, he intones the hummable hook before a psychedelic break, and a hard-hitting hook evocative of the album’s incendiary spirit.
MusicPunknews.org

Sarah and the Safe Word release new single

Atlanta based cabaret rock band Sarah and the Safe Word have released a new single. The song is called "Lost Ring On Riverside" and is available digitally via Take This to Heart Records. Sarah and the Safe Word released Good Gracious, Bad People! in 2020. Check out the song below.
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
Seattle, WATMZ.com

Rapper Gonzoe, Friend of Tupac is Dead at 45

Gonzoe the rapper -- a friend of Tupac and Ice Cube -- has been murdered. Police say Gonzoe was shot 3 times in the chest near a gas station in Seattle, Washington. The gunman is still at large and cops are on the hunt. The 45-year-old rapper -- real name...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Metal Church Singer Mike Howe Cause of Death Officially Released

The sad circumstances surrounding the death of Metal Church lead vocalist Mike Howe continue to unfold. Authorities have released an official cause of death, according to TMZ. The heavy metal singer reportedly committed suicide based on evidence at the scene. It’s heavy news for fans of the metal group and for Howe’s close friends and family. According to the outlet, authorities have officially ruled Howe’s death a suicide.
CelebritiesPosted by
Cars 108

Britney Spears’ Former Manager Leaks Alleged Voicemails: ‘My Father Has Threatened Me Several Times’

Britney Spears' ex-manager has released a handful of private voicemails that allegedly contain audio of the pop star condemning her conservatorship in no uncertain terms. Sam Lufti, who claims to have managed the "Toxic" singer between 2007 and 2008, reportedly leaked four voicemails he received from Spears. The voicemails, which were leaked in a series of Instagram posts, reportedly date back to 2009.

Comments / 0

Community Policy