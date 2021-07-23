I Like Allie: “Rare Instances of Independent Thinking” featuring Laura Stevenson

As anyone with a laptop and an insatiable hunger for new music will tell you, much of the most exciting new stuff can be found on the internet, as the traditional record company route steadily becomes a bothersome anachronism. Proudly sneaking under the mainstream radar, guitarist Matt Stevens’ 2010 album Ghost was one of the unexpected highlights of last year; a prog-tinged instrumental album that sounded quite unlike anything else around and which, if you knew where to look, could be obtained for next to nothing. This, Stevens avows, is increasingly how things are being done.