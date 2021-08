Choose a phone that can endure a busy life with the Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone. This Nokia smartphone is pretty tough thanks to its Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen. It stands up to pet slobber, drops, scratches, and rough handling from your kids. It’s also sensitive enough to react to wet or gloved hands. Even better, the XR20 has a long lifespan and comes with up to 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of monthly security updates. Also, you get a dual rear camera setup with a 48 MP sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a flash for capturing detail. Furthermore, the OZO Playback technology lets you surround yourself with audio. What’s more, the 5G connectivity ensures fast downloads and lag-free streaming. Finally, the wireless charging, 18W fast-charging technology, and Google Assistant compatibility all make life more convenient.