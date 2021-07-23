Cancel
Video Games

Lost In Random gets new gameplay trailer during EA Play Live

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Play Live gave us another look at Lost In Random, with a new gameplay trailer showing off what you'll be up to in this "dark and twisted fairytale." Even and her sister Odd were separated by an evil queen, with Even then setting out on a quest with a living dice to get her sister back. "Welcome to Lost in Random, a dark and twisted fairytale where anything can happen with the roll of a dice. Together, with your companion Dicey, you’ll battle fearsome opponents as you travel through the six shadowy realms of Random on a mission to save your sister from an evil Queen," the devs explain.

